A group of kids share their special message to police with Chief Plasse

On Friday, Terre Haute Police Chief (and Vigo County Sheriff-elect) John Plasse paid a visit to Miss. Atkinson's class at Deming Elementary School.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of first graders had a very special message for the Terre Haute Police Department.

Chief Plasse read a book about law enforcement to the kids.

He even helped answer some of their questions about arresting a criminal on Thursday.

The chief said it was important to him to visit the kids.

"To me, it's a great opportunity for them to see us more as a person than an authority figure," Plasse said.

The letters the students wrote are on display at the Terre Haute Police Department.

