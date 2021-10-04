A group of Vigo County students met with state leaders to become stronger leaders in their schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local students had the opportunity to meet with state leaders and government officials. It was all to help these students become strong leaders within their schools.

The Team Vigo Leadership Group traveled to the state capitol in Indianapolis to learn from several leaders.

The leaders included State Senator Jon Ford, State Representative Tonya Pfaff, and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Students told us the trip was very impactful and meaningful.

"I feel like I really learned the characteristics I need to carry on and be a leader and use it in my community and school," Terre Haute North Junior Lilly Jensen said.

Now, these students will help lead the charge among their classmates for completing 50,000 service hours in the community.