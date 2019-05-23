Clear

A group of Vigo County kids beats a reading challenge, forcing their principal to pucker up with a pig

They were supposed to get 21,000 points by reading...but these kids went above and beyond reaching 21,464.

May. 23, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a reading challenge with a twist.

Meadows Elementary School Principal, Mrs. Cook had to kiss a pig.

It all happened because students excelled at a reading challenge.

As a reward, Mrs. Cook kissed a pig.

Each year the staff tries something different to get the kids into reading.

Last year, she read a children's book with a snake around her neck.

