A group of Vigo County kids beats a reading challenge, forcing their principal to pucker up with a pig

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a reading challenge with a twist.
Meadows Elementary School Principal, Mrs. Cook had to kiss a pig.
It all happened because students excelled at a reading challenge.
They were supposed to get 21,000 points by reading...but these kids went above and beyond reaching 21,464.
As a reward, Mrs. Cook kissed a pig.
Each year the staff tries something different to get the kids into reading.
Last year, she read a children's book with a snake around her neck.
