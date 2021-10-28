A group of Terre Haute federal employees plans to push back against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some federal employees in the Wabash Valley are pushing back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Federal workers at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex are also planning what they call an "informational picket" on Friday.

Union president Harold Smith represents prison staff, told us a COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes too far.

He says he's not against the vaccine but should not be forced to get it.

"I would just like our state, local, and national legislators to listen to the pushback and look at some of the folks that are standing up saying this about freedom of choice and act appropriately," Smith said.

The prison picket happens near the prison complex from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

The federal mandate takes effect on November 9.

GE Aviation

GE Aviation employees plan to protest once again on Friday. Last Friday, employees and supporters gathered outside of the 3rd Street facility to protest the mandate.

Last week, one of the protesters said, ""There's a lot of people that feel the same way and are torn up about this. They're looking at losing their employment, their livelihood, their bread, or complying with something that shouldn't have to be."

Over 100 people were there last week.

They plan to protest again on Friday at 1 P.M.