A fundraiser benefit is put on to support two people involved in a bad wreck

A fundraiser to support two people seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last weekend.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2020 6:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This happened Sunday, a fundraiser to support two people seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last weekend.

You'll remember, Denise and Lonnie Soliday were involved in a bad wreck.

We're told they've both undergone multiple surgeries.

They are still in the hospital.

Now, family members and friends are coming together to help out with medical bills and other expenses.

A benefit dinner is going on at Stephen's Inn in Terre Haute.

People have the chance to chow down on some tacos and spaghetti while leaving donations.

There is also a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

"The weathers nice out here today a lot of good people out here with good food and good people so come on out," said the event organizer Joan Pohlman.

The dinner goes on until 8pm.

