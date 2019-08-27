A first look inside the new Menards second location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- There's another addition to the south end of town!

Tuesday morning, News 10 got the first look inside the new Menards store.

The one-stop shop offers everything from household items to garden supplies.

The second location can be found east of Highway 41 on Jessica drive.

Doors opened at 6:30 a.m. and customers were already waiting.

With the new opening, the area around 41 could see more traffic. The good news is there's been a recent installation of a stoplight.

INDOT leaders say they hope that it controls traffic coming in and out.

This is just one of many new openings on the south side in the past few months.

Menards employees say they hope this new store only helps the economy.