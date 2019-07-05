A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--Just a day after she passed, many are spending this weekend thinking back on their beloved memories with Eva Kor.

She's left her mark on hundreds of thousands of people during her 85 years.

Kiel Majewski described Kor as tenacious.

Kiel served as the Candles Museum's executive director for 10 years.

He told News 10 Eva played a huge role in shaping him into the man he is today.

In fact, he now teaches human rights and Holocaust education.

Throughout their journies together, he got to know her both personally and professionally.

Kor taught him specifically about overcoming trauma.

"When you got close to her you just realized how you know how human she was and her imperfections and her generosity and her humor and all those sorts of things were part of the whole picture of who Eva was," said Majewski.

Kandace Brown also traveled overseas to Auschwitz with Kor.

She told us Kor embodied what it means to be a strong woman.

"As broken as she was she showed people how to be strong in their brokenness and to embrace it and to overcome it," said Brown.

The Candles Museum will reopen Tuesday for the public to remember Kor.