A fatal crash in Knox County takes the life of an 18-year-old

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Indiana State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11 pm Friday night.
It happened on US 41 at St. Thomas Rd.
The crash killed 18-year-old Evan James Twitty of Vincennes.
Investigation results show Twitty was driving east on US 41 in a 2006 Honda CRV.
Twitty failed to stop at a right away and struck a 2016 International tractor-trailer that was headed north on US 41.
49-year-old Paul Brandle, of Hawesville, KY, was pulled out of the trailer by first responders and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.
Brandle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Twitty was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroners.
