Clear

A familiar Memorial Day sound: Locals take part in 'Taps Across America' effort

People in the Wabash Valley were among the many who took part in the 'Taps Across America' effort on Memorial Day.

Posted: May 25, 2020 5:17 PM
Updated: May 25, 2020 5:46 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Memorial Day celebrations look different this year, but the familiar sound of Taps still filled the air in communities across the country on Monday.

Like many others, Matthew Huber and John Huber played Taps from home in Brazil, Indiana. It was part of the 'Taps Across America' effort by CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva.

Hartman and Villanueva asked people of all abilities and ages to play Taps on their front lawns, porches at 3:00 p.m. in their time zone. They hope the event offered a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and victims of the coronavirus pandemic while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Matthew Huber is Director of Bands with the Brazil Concert Band, and John Huber is Principal Euphonium. They felt it was important to join others in this special tribute. 

You can share your video on social media with the hashtag #CBSTaps. Some videos may be selected to be used in a CBS News piece that will air Tuesday evening. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 31376

Reported Deaths: 1976
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9132533
Lake3260167
Cass15816
Allen124065
St. Joseph115534
Hendricks111765
Hamilton109691
Johnson1080104
Elkhart99127
Madison58058
Bartholomew47433
Porter47321
Clark45338
LaPorte39921
Tippecanoe3693
Jackson3591
Delaware34933
Howard34517
Hancock31727
Shelby31221
Floyd31238
Boone28135
Morgan25824
Vanderburgh2422
Decatur22231
White2218
Montgomery22116
Clinton2081
Harrison18421
Noble18120
Grant18120
Dubois1782
Greene16723
Warrick16426
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1566
Lawrence14222
Vigo1417
Miami1371
Putnam1317
Jennings1264
Orange12422
Scott1163
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll912
Daviess8116
Steuben792
Kosciusko781
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne695
Marshall641
Fayette634
LaGrange602
Jasper541
Washington521
Fulton461
Rush452
Jay430
Jefferson411
Clay391
Pulaski390
Randolph383
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
Owen311
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Blackford201
Switzerland190
Fountain172
Posey170
Parke170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 110304

Reported Deaths: 4856
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook720103304
Lake7615250
DuPage7060340
Kane5645152
Will5117257
Winnebago192550
McHenry139967
St. Clair96671
Kankakee79142
Kendall70919
Rock Island63122
Champaign5567
Madison53353
Boone39316
Sangamon32926
DeKalb3193
Randolph2583
Jackson21910
McLean20410
Ogle1902
Macon18719
Stephenson1872
Peoria1777
Clinton17616
Out of IL1501
LaSalle13910
Union1395
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1304
Coles1159
Warren1140
Unassigned1040
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy892
McDonough804
Lee771
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson551
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Franklin120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Piatt110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Country Music Weekend in Terre Haute Oct 3 & 4

Image

Deming Park set to open June 8th

Image

Forrest Park Pool Back Open

Image

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

Image

Loyal Veterans Battalion gives back to community’s homeless

Image

'It's a memorial for all our veterans.' Work continues at Craig Park Military Plaza

Image

Memorial Day traditions impacted, how people are filling the void

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm and rather humid. Low: 67°

Image

In-person early voting for Indiana primary election starts Tuesday

Image

Person hurt after truck crashes into mower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak