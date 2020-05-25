A familiar Memorial Day sound: Locals take part in 'Taps Across America' effort

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Memorial Day celebrations look different this year, but the familiar sound of Taps still filled the air in communities across the country on Monday.

Like many others, Matthew Huber and John Huber played Taps from home in Brazil, Indiana. It was part of the 'Taps Across America' effort by CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva.



Hartman and Villanueva asked people of all abilities and ages to play Taps on their front lawns, porches at 3:00 p.m. in their time zone. They hope the event offered a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and victims of the coronavirus pandemic while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Matthew Huber is Director of Bands with the Brazil Concert Band, and John Huber is Principal Euphonium. They felt it was important to join others in this special tribute.

You can share your video on social media with the hashtag #CBSTaps. Some videos may be selected to be used in a CBS News piece that will air Tuesday evening.