A fake message is circulating that says Vigo County Schools will switch to e-learning on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in Vigo County will operate as normal on Wednesday.

This is after the Vigo County School Corporation made an announcement on social media about a fake message claiming to be from the corporation.

The message falsely says:

"VCSC: schools will be closed starting 10/28/20 due to the increase in COVID cases. Will will switch to E-learning at this time."

The message provides a link and asks people to help spread the message.

According to school officials, they did not send the message and they are working to learn how it was sent.