A fake message is circulating that says Vigo County Schools will switch to e-learning on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in Vigo County will operate as normal on Wednesday.
This is after the Vigo County School Corporation made an announcement on social media about a fake message claiming to be from the corporation.
The message falsely says:
"VCSC: schools will be closed starting 10/28/20 due to the increase in COVID cases. Will will switch to E-learning at this time."
The message provides a link and asks people to help spread the message.
According to school officials, they did not send the message and they are working to learn how it was sent.
We are aware of a message that was sent to families about school closing tomorrow. This message was not sent from the...
Posted by Vigo County School Corporation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020