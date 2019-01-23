A donation to the United Way helped a Wabash Valley woman win a new car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of donations will help 10,000 struggling families in the Wabash Valley.

That's thanks to the United Way of the Wabash Valley's 2018 Resource Drive.

Organizers gave a little incentive for the donations.

For each donation, donors entered for their chance to win a 2018 Chevy Spark.

The finalists tried their luck at Wednesday's giveaway.

Sarah Dehler was the lucky winner.

She told us she is just happy to help in any way she can.

"I'm always looking for an opportunity to help others and make a difference...and the United Way is an easy way to do just that," Dehler said.

The United Way received more than $133,000 in donations.