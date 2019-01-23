Clear

A donation to the United Way helped a Wabash Valley woman win a new car

For each donation, donors entered for their chance to win a 2018 Chevy Spark.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of donations will help 10,000 struggling families in the Wabash Valley.

That's thanks to the United Way of the Wabash Valley's 2018 Resource Drive.

Organizers gave a little incentive for the donations.

For each donation, donors entered for their chance to win a 2018 Chevy Spark.

The finalists tried their luck at Wednesday's giveaway.

Sarah Dehler was the lucky winner.

She told us she is just happy to help in any way she can.

"I'm always looking for an opportunity to help others and make a difference...and the United Way is an easy way to do just that," Dehler said.

The United Way received more than $133,000 in donations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Image

United Way Car give-away

Image

Local winter flooding issues

Image

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Image

The rivers are up - but Kevin says the rain is finished

Image

Bicentennial: The Vigo County Bell

Image

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

Image

State of Indiana stands by charges filed against Tanoos

Image

'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after offic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children