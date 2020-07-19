A dog was found dead in what neighbors say was a vacant home.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH)- Neighbors said the owner had moved.

They also tell us the dog was locked in a room, without any food or water.

Neighbors said they've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department, Code Enforcement, and Humane Society, but nothing was done to save the dog.

When our crews got to the house, the dog was dead.

People said this all could have been avoided.

"Nobody was willing to help us out with this dog. Now the dog is dead. We found him today he's dead. He had no food, water, no fan no ac, nothing," said Barbara Buck, a neighbor.

We tried reaching out to the police department, but we haven't heard back yet.

Neighbors said it's heartbreaking to see an animal left to die like this.