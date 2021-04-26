A community tip and store receipt helped police identify suspect after explosive device placed outside of THPD headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about how police found the man they say left an explosive device outside of the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters.

It's a story we first told you about on Saturday.

According to court documents, the suspect left a gas canister with ammunition and nails inside.

A passer-by found the canister on fire near an unused police department entrance.

Officers arrested Curtis Hogan from Terre Haute.

New court documents break down how police were able to locate Hogan.

Police found out the gas canister was sold at a home improvement store. The store and police tracked down a purchase of the gas can, paint thinner, and nails.

After that, police released this photo.

From there, a person in the community called in a tip that led police to Hogan. Through a search warrant, officers found a Lowe's receipt matching the items.