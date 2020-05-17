A community is rallying behind a kid who's battling cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Eight-year-old Carter Guess was surprised with a huge parade just for him.

"It's going to be a lot of people that I know," said Guess.

Carter was recently diagnosed, again, with neuroblastoma. This type of cancer develops from immature nerve cells there's no cure.

His mother Jessica said carter was first diagnosed with it when he was four.

"I think it's harder this time. We got three good years that he got to be a boy and now it's just like a nightmare all over again," said Guess.

This week, Carter heads back to undergo chemotherapy in Cincinnati, Ohio.

His mother said doctors are trying to get the cancer under control.

Carter wanted to do something to prepare him for his next battle.

He wanted to color his hair blue, and others did too to support him.

"And this is for carter. I as your pastor and this place as your church stand with you," said Pastor Gary Scroggins, of the First Presbyterian Church in Brazil.

He also died his hair blue for Carter. And during Sunday service, he unveiled his new style and gave a special shout out to carter.

"You don't walk alone. There are people that support him and believe in him and are thinking about him and praying for him and I hope his family feels that," said Scroggins.

Guess said her son will win this battle again.

"Staying positive as we can take it moment by moment sometimes. and we're going to stomp it right back where it belongs again," said Guess.

Guess said her son's heart was overwhelmed with joy from all the kind gestures this weekend.