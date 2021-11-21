Hundreds gather at a community Thanksgiving dinner in West Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and some locals are celebrating early!

Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy a community Thanksgiving dinner in West Terre Haute.

Organizers say there was a little bit of everything on the menu -- turkey, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, and we can not forget to mention the deviled eggs.

Around 250 people showed up to fill their plates and their bellies.

Organizers say it was great to be able to host this annual event once again.

"For people that might not be able to get the Thanksgiving meal...plus they get to come together and see people they have not seen in a while, and just getting to talk to them. Just enjoy being around people, and kind of coming together as a community," President David Elkins said.

The West Vigo Community Center also hosts a community Christmas dinner -- be on the look out for that!