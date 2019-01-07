A combination of courts could bring new jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Big plans are underway for the Vigo County community corrections center.

In three weeks the veterans and drug court offices will be moving and collaborating as one.

The two courts are coming together and all under the same roof.

The new office is located on the 600 Block of Ohio street.

After the courts were issued a federal grant, the expansion is set for February 1st.

The two courts are modeled after one another and this allows the courts to collaborate as one.

The move brings hope for more opportunity, more jobs, and more office space.

The more space...the more people they can help.

Employees of the courts say there is no comparison between the buildings.

Mallory Pugh, a case manager for the Vigo County drug court said, "I think that it's going to be night and day. When you see what we've started with and where we're going. it's going to be amazing."

In the future, this means they'll need more participants.

Without growth, there will be no federal funding.

The new building is still under construction and there will be an open house held at a later date.