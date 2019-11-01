Clear
A closer look at the new home of Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana is the location of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza in 2020.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) – Wagler Motorsports Park is the location of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza in 2020.

“Scheid Diesel will probably be the best show, biggest show, we’ve ever had. It should be exciting,” Wagler Motorsports Park Owner Jeremy Wagler said. 

Dan Scheid told News 10 that he looked at other venues in Indianapolis and St. Louis, but he ultimately decided Lyons was the best choice.

“Wagler Motorsports Park is well known for being a top-notch facility and so it has the opportunity to have the pulling track and the drag race track both,” Scheid said.

It’s a big event for a small town. Lyons has a town population of about 600 people. Wagler said plans are already underway to make the event a positive experience for all.

“Basically right now we have a drag strip, a pulling track, camping, we’re looking at talking to local farmers to add more camping right here, so everyone can stay here on site, as much as possible,” Wagler said.

Area hotels are already filling up with the nearest location roughly 35 minutes away.

“We’re trying to get shuttles set up so that way they can be back and forth hour to hour,” Wagler said.

Transportation isn’t the only area that the park is hoping to accommodate.

“There’s not a whole lot of restaurants in the area, so we will have a lot of food vendors on staff here trying to accommodate everything we can right here on the facility instead of making you drive to town,” Wagler said.

News 10 met up with a few local residents at Cinco de Mayo restaurant in Lyons.

They said they’re looking forward to the event coming to the community.

Lyons resident Kayla McKenzie works at Cinco de Mayo. She’s optimistic about the change.

“There’s some people who aren’t really a big fan of it and that’s basically because of how small Lyons is. Me, personally, I think it could be a good turnout, but some people they’re just like well I don’t know, but hey, you never know ‘til you try,” McKenzie said.

The Lyons Town Board released a statement on Friday saying the Town Marshall is working with Wagler's, local and state law enforcement to ensure a safe event.

“We don’t want to have a bad reputation with our community to have trouble out on the streets and terrorizing the streets or anything. We’ll keep it on the park as much as possible, and I’m sure everything will go fine,” Wagler said.

