A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cleanup has started in one area to get rid of a blighted property. It's been an eyesore in the West Terre Haute community for years.

Martin Mundell has lived in this West Terre Haute community for years. He says this blighted property used to belong to his great grandparents.

"I know the neighbors throughout here; we've all had talks with him to try to get it cleaned up in the past, and nothing seemed to do any good. He's been at the property a good five years that I know of, and he's treated it as basically a dump yard."

This cleanup is paid for by the Vigo County blight and demolition fund. An average of $96,000 is set aside every year to be able to take care of blighted properties. Steve Williams, the code enforcement officer says this project will cost more than 10 thousand dollars.

"It's just been an eyesore for years, and were finally able to take care of it."

Williams says the fire department has been called out here more than a dozen times for property fires. He adds illegal dumping has been going on as well. He's glad clean-up has finally started.

"Stuff like this makes me happy. It's progress. It's the community coming together whether it be neighbors concerned about neighbors and finally getting a resolution for those neighbors who have called in and been concerned about a dangerous property."

Mundell says the property owner tried to clean up once upon a time.

"It was always I'm working on it. I'm gonna get it done, and he would be up there peddling around sometimes, but it wouldn't get any better. It would get worse."

If you see an eyesore in your community, you're urged to reach out to the building inspection department so they can get it taken care of.