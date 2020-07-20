A clean car and helping a good cause, here's how you can do both this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you'll have the chance to clean your car while helping a local organization.

Crew Carwash has teamed up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

This weekend, Crew Car Wash will be giving away free 'Fast Wax' with the purchase of any car wash. After that, they will make a donation to Big Brother, Big Sisters.

Both Bigs and Littles will be holding signs and collecting donations for the organization.

The event starts on Friday and runs all weekend. The Bigs and Littles will be there from 10 am to 2 pm.