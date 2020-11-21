A church is helping families out with food this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has pushed more families to the edge and has made it harder for groups to offer holiday help.

A Wabash Valley church was able to provide assistance Saturday with a drive-thru food bag giveaway.

People lined up in their cars at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Terre Haute.

Drivers popped their trunks so volunteers could load 1-bag full of food.

'We know there's a lot of things going on, the pandemic going on here in Terre Haute. So we just want to be a blessing to those in need," said the coordinator Ruth Clark.

The congregation has been contributing to a food drive all year to support this mission.