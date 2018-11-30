A casino in Terre Haute is possible...but nowhere near a sure bet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson says he would really like to see a new casino in Terre Haute, but admits the road to making that happen will be difficult.

On Wednesday, Spectacle Entertainment bought two casinos in Gary, Indiana.

Spectacle will ask Indiana General Assembly to move one of those gaming licenses somewhere else in the state.

Terre Haute is on that list of proposed sites.

Gibson said he got involved in this venture because it provides Terre Haute and Vigo County with a great opportunity.

But, he is also aware a previous attempt to bring a casino to Terre Haute failed at the statehouse.

In fact, during the first attempt, the bill didn't even make it out of committee.

Full House Resorts wanted to move excess gaming stations from its Rising Sun Casino to Terre Haute.

Gibson says Spectacle's proposal takes a much different approach.

"We are actually just looking to relocate a license...the full license. So I think that's a concise, clear picture for the legislature and the gaming commission to consider. Putting the license in a different place makes more economic sense for the state," Gibson said.

Gibson anticipates several bills will be proposed in the upcoming legislative session that will deal with gaming.

This includes bills that will address sports gambling.