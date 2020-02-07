A caseworker at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is working to support troops overseas, here's how you can help

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A caseworker for the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility wants your help in supporting our troops overseas.

Michelle Woolsey is putting together care packages. Her goal is to send 35 boxes.

She says non-perishable food is her biggest need right now. She is looking for things like: peanut butter, individual packs of crackers, sunflower seeds, tuna packets, cans of Vienna sausages, granola bars, fruit snack packets, drink mixes, beef jerky, and mixed nuts.

Monetary donations will help pay for shipping costs.

Donations will be accepted through March 13.

You can also help by giving the names and addresses of service members in Iraq or Afghanistan. You can send those names to:

Wabash Valley Correctional

Facility P.O. Box 500

Carlisle, IN 47838-0500

If you want to help there are collection barrels in the Visitor Processing area of the facility.