SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A caseworker for the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility wants your help in supporting our troops overseas.
Michelle Woolsey is putting together care packages. Her goal is to send 35 boxes.
She says non-perishable food is her biggest need right now. She is looking for things like: peanut butter, individual packs of crackers, sunflower seeds, tuna packets, cans of Vienna sausages, granola bars, fruit snack packets, drink mixes, beef jerky, and mixed nuts.
Monetary donations will help pay for shipping costs.
Donations will be accepted through March 13.
You can also help by giving the names and addresses of service members in Iraq or Afghanistan. You can send those names to:
Wabash Valley Correctional
Facility P.O. Box 500
Carlisle, IN 47838-0500
If you want to help there are collection barrels in the Visitor Processing area of the facility.
Related Content
- A caseworker at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is working to support troops overseas, here's how you can help
- Correctional Officer arrested for trafficking at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
- PLUS graduation helps inmates at wabash valley correctional facility
- Sullivan Co. man arrested for trafficking at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
- Offenders at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility helping to feed those in need
- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Offenders get hands on training for life after release
- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility worker charged for misconduct with an offender
- Woman arrested for trafficking drugs into the Wabash Valley Correction facility
- Visitor Arrest at Putnamville Correctional Facility
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River