A case gone cold, but not forgotten: THPD says they are not giving up on I-70 Killer investigation

More than 29 years have passed, and police followed several leads and tips - but the case surrounding the I-70 Killer remains unsolved.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 5:34 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: Susan Dinkel, Annie Johnston, Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning new information in a nationwide cold case.

A killer claimed six lives in five cities. One of those cities was Terre Haute.

One of the keys in solving this case comes in the form of a task force. It's a collaboration of all the law enforcement agencies investigating this case.

They met last week in St. Charles, Missouri. The agencies shared evidence and talked about leads they are investigating.

Who is involved in this investigation?

  • Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
  • Terre Haute Police Department
  • St. Charles Police Department
  • Rayton Police Department
  • Wichita Police Department
  • FBI
  • ATF

Two key tools could help them solve this case sooner rather than later - an informational portal and DNA testing.

Detectives Brad Rumsey and Troy Davis are leading the investigation for the Terre Haute Police Department.

Investigators told us they were not giving up during a Tuesday meeting at police headquarters in Terre Haute. Investigators answered questions and made it clear there are no new breaks - but the case is moving forward.

As of right now, they are looking into half a dozen new tips from the public.

The Terre Haute Connection
In April of 1992, Michael McCowan was shot and killed inside his family's ceramics store on South 3rd Street.

McCowan was the first of six victims.

Detectives made it clear they are highly invested, and they want this case solved.

"It's important to close these cases, not only for us but for you. It's for the people who lived where these things happened," Rumsey told us.

"To bring closure for those families, to know what happened, who is responsible for taking their loved one's life would be tremendous," Davis said.

The Terre Haute Police Department has evidence ready to be sent away for DNA testing. Right now, it's pending where that evidence will go.

LINK | The I-70 killer murdered six people in 1992 - including one in Terre Haute. Now, police have released new sketches of the suspect

Investigators say, most likely; it will be a private lab. That's because there's a backlog at state and federal labs.

By using a private lab, investigators could have results in four to six weeks. The prosecutor's office will pick up the tab.

Police Chief Shawn Keen says the motivation to solve this case is fueled by families wanting answers. He told us his officers would not give up.

"I think it's in you. If you are an investigator, it's in you. It's something you just can't set aside and you can't stop thinking about it when you go home," Keen said on Tuesday.

How can you help?
Investigators have recently shared new information in this investigation. One involves a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators are looking for a white male. They think he is 5'6" to 5'7" and weighs between 140 to 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair with a red tint.

Police say the suspect used a unique firearm to kill the victims. It's likely one of the two pictured below.

If you have information, call 1-800-800-3510. You can also submit a tip online right here.

Is this tied to another cold case?
There's been talk of another cold case potentially being connected to the I-70 Killer. News 10 asked police about a case involving the 2001 death of Billy Brossman.

Brossman was murdered at the 7th and 70 Liquor Store. The investigation received national attention when it was featured on the show America's Most Wanted.

In that case, police said a man walked up to the counter - robbed the store - and then shot Brossman, killing him.

Investigators with the Terre Haute Police Department told us there are similarities in this case, but the bullets don't match. They added they have a person of interest they are investigating.

"I would urge the public - if they have any information the Billy Brossman murder that happened in 2001 to please come forward," Davis said.

Nearly 20 years ago, Rumsey was the first responder to the murder scene.

"You walk in on something like that, and it sticks with you. Obviously, you remember these things, probably through retirement," Rumsey told us.

If you have any information on Billy Brossman's case, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

A case gone cold, but not forgotten: THPD says they are not giving up on I-70 Killer investigation

