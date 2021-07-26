A car show for a great cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Car owners and fanatics from all over the Wabash Valley gathered at Collett Park to showcase their prized rides.

On Sunday, the Wabash Valley Mustang Club hosted their 12th Annual Car Show for all to enjoy.

Community members showcased dozens of different makes, models, and motorcycles.

Awards were given to the top 25 best cars, and some lucky winners received some specialty prizes as well.

Not only did the contestants benefit, but so did the community because all of the proceeds from the event go toward Terre Haute South's Band Programs.

Getting the students all geared up to make some music.