VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your family together and turn your living room into your private campsite.
The YMCA of Vincennes and the Vincennes Parks Department are sponsoring the 'Great Living Room Campout.'
It is exactly what it sounds like. Throw up a tent or make your own fort. You could even put up some light strands or create a fake campfire.
The group wants you to do this on Saturday at any time between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
There's a chance for a prize pack, including movie tickets, a meal, ice cream, and Rainbow Beach passes.
You can post pictures and tag the groups on social media.
Related Content
- A camping trip in your living room could score you some prizes
- The doctor will see you now...in your living room
- Decorate a pumpkin and win a prize
- Local doctor in competition for national prize
- Aretha Franklin earns posthumous Pulitzer Prize
- Camp Navigate
- Indiana residents lose lottery prizes as games close
- Chatter grows about Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize prospects
- Weight loss challenge in Vincennes offers $1,000 team prize
- Photos from Patrece's trip with WTHI viewers