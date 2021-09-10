'A bridge too far.' Gov. Holcomb says businesses should be able to make their own choice following Biden's new mandates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a statement following President Joe Biden's Thursday evening announcement on new COVID-19 mandates.

The part of President Biden's mandate that could impact the most people involves companies with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week.

If a company doesn't comply, it could face thousands of dollars in fines.

In his statement, Governor Holcomb says this measure is a "bridge too far," adding private businesses should be able to make their own decisions.

See the governor's full statement below:

“I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19. It is the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open.

I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”