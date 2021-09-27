A blast from the past - one room school house makes return in Mecca Indiana

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - A blast from the past is underway in Mecca, Indiana...where volunteers are refurbishing an old one-room schoolhouse.

The Mecca Historical Society added a much-needed coat of paint to the old building Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say they're excited for their Little House on the Prairie moment, and can't wait to showcase this classroom on Friday, October 8th!

They feel this project will bring people to appreciate how the education system got started, and how far we've come since then.