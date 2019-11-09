A bill working it's way through congress could recognize 911 dispatchers as 1st responders.

Clear

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Congress is considering a bill that would recognize 911 dispatchers as first responders.

Darla Wirth is the 911 communications supervisor for the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

"A lot of people consider just because you're a call taker and you're in a building you're more or less considered a secretary. I say we're the first initial contact with that caller so we're actually the first responder," said Wirth. 

A bill is working its way through Congress that would recognize dispatchers as just that.

It's called the 911 SAVES Act.

It would classify 911 dispatchers as first responders along with police, firefighters and EMT's.

Wirth said she thinks her job is one of the most important out there.

"You're taking your phone calls on one screen, you're typing out information on the other screen, your map is on another screen you may take 40-50 calls a day."

Dispatchers could also get better benefits if the law were to pass.

"Our dispatchers are kind of like our guardian angels when we're on our way to a call."

Shay Vandivier is a Parke County patrol sergeant.

"It's hard to imagine what we would be without dispatch. they're highly trained and they're like a very valuable asset to law enforcement," said Vandivier. 

Vandivier and Wirth think the 911 saves act could be a very good thing.

"It makes you feel good. Makes sure that you're recognized just as much as the people who are on scene because it takes all of us to make it work," said Wirth. 

Some states, like Texas, have already made changes to recognize 911 dispatchers as first responders.

So if this bill fails on the national level, state lawmakers could take up the charge.

