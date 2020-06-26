A bill that would recognize 911 operators as first responders, making its way to Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A bill that would recognize 911 operators as first responders is making its way into Indiana.

In the state, operators are classified as secretaries, but they do more than just answering phones.

Operators play a very essential role in making sure first responders get to you.

The new bill would recognize the importance of the job.

The title change would also make workers eligible for higher pay and more benefits.

News 10 spoke with 911 Director, Vickie Oster. She says it's a title that's long-awaited and well deserved.

"Anytime someone has an emergency, they call 911 so we are basically the center of almost every call that goes out. It's going to be a big boost for everyone involved. We've been waiting a long time for it.," said Oster.

According to Oster, the job often has a high turnover rate. The demanding hours and high-intensity situations often drive people away.

However, with the new title in place, she's hopeful it will keep people on board long-term.

"Good calls and bad calls... but that comes with the job and to finally be recognized as being the professionals that we are, is a big step in the right direction for us."

If all goes well, the bill will go into effect July 1st.