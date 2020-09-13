A big turnout for Eat in the Streets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An initative to drive customers to downtown business it wrapping up.

Eat in the Streets continued Sunday in Terre Haute.

This was the first full weekend for the program.

We spoke with Connie Wrin.

She is the owner of The Verve located on Wabash avenue.

We asked her how the weekend went for her and her staff.

Wrin says Friday was a big night for many of the businesses downtown.

She says many of the tables were full and everyone who showed up respected the health guidelines in place.

Wrin did say Saturday's rain did cut the event short.

She says it's going to take more weekends like this to help businesses get back on track, but it was good to see everyone out.

"There were people everywhere, like it was actually more people down here than pre pandemic on a Friday evening so it was really nice," said Connie Wrin the owner of the Verve.

Wrin says she's planning to meet with other business owners to see how everyone did overall.