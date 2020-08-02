SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI)- Dozens gathered to show their support of local law enforcement Saturday in Sullivan county.

People gathered on the downtown square for a "back the blue" rally.

They also drove around the square, police department and fire department.

Volunteers cooked up food at Saint Mary's Catholic Church earlier in the day and then delivered it to police and first responders all over the county.

"They were always very thankful and they thanked us, they thanked us nonstop. I think during times like this they needed a hey, we got your back kind of thing," said Monroe.

Monroe said 50 to 75 people turned out for the rally.

This was the first time for the event but Monroe said he hopes to make it an annual tradition.