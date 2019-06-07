'Her being strong makes me be strong...' a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a rare genetic disorder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When you first meet Finley you'd never know what she's gone through and what she will go through.

She has a rare genetic disorder called hurlers syndrome.

Her body doesn't make an enzyme that it needs to break down sugars. So, it builds up in other places. Like her bones and organs and unfortunately, there is no cure.

"It's a very intimidating kind of thing and you don't want to believe that your child's going through that but you just take the cards that you're dealt and just deal with them," Brooke Biddle, Finley's mom said.

The cards she's been dealt means leaving Terre Haute and staying in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Finley will be a patient at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for the next 6 months.

There, she'll undergo chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, and several surgeries.

"You have to uproot your whole life and do what you gotta do for your baby," Biddle said. "Right now we're just living life at home as normal as we can till we're living in a hospital room for a few months."

Biddle said it's been a long journey and there's still a long road ahead

"I mean you have to be strong for your kid. You don't have a choice...you just don't have a choice," she said. "I've got a lot of support and she's strong so her being strong makes me be strong."

This Sunday, June 9th there's a benefit for Finley.

It'll happen at American Legion post 346 in Terre Haute from noon until 7 p.m.

All of the money raised will help with medical expenses and help the family during their time away from home in Cincinnati.

There will be a live band, silent auction and food. You can buy tickets at the door and everyone is welcome.

For more information on the benefit, you can visit their facebook page, here.

You can also follow along with Finley's journey at their facebook page, here.