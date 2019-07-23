Clear

A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

On Tuesday, local veterans showed off their newly acquired anti-aircraft weapon.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A piece of war history is now in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday, local veterans showed off their newly acquired anti-aircraft weapon.

It would have been used as early as World War II.

The piece of machinery will be on display at the Veterans Memorial Park, near Memorial Stadium.

Veterans say it is a large acquisition.

They hope it reminds people of the men and women who fought for this country's safety.

"I'm sure it will bring a lot of memories back to a lot of guys that were in the Navy. Not just in the Navy, but in other armed forces, because it was used in World War II in the Pacific," Clifford Stevens, the President of the Veterans Memorial Park told us.

The next step will be to refurbish the weapon, however, organizers will need donations.

To learn how you can help, click here.

