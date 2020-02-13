A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppies

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An animal rescue is once again asking for your help to find who's responsible for the abuse of two young puppies.

You may remember last July the Otis Foundation Animal Welfare and Rescue found two puppies in Parke County.

The rescue says someone had docked their tails and cropped their ears. Surgery was needed to repair those damages.

Otis says they have gotten several leads but now the investigation is at a standstill.



Now it's offering a $500.00 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.



You can call the rescue at 765-592-1070 call or text 317-772-9216 or reach out to them on facebook.

There is a page specifically for this case called Justice for Charly and Tippy