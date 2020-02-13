Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppies

Volunteers with the OTIS Foundation, Inc. Animal Welfare & Rescue said two eight week old puppies were mutilated. Now, they're asking for help finding who's responsible for these acts.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 12:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An animal rescue is once again asking for your help to find who's responsible for the abuse of two young puppies.

You may remember last July the Otis Foundation Animal Welfare and Rescue found two puppies in Parke County.

The rescue says someone had docked their tails and cropped their ears. Surgery was needed to repair those damages.

Otis says they have gotten several leads but now the investigation is at a standstill.


Now it's offering a $500.00 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.


You can call the rescue at 765-592-1070 call or text 317-772-9216 or reach out to them on facebook.

There is a page specifically for this case called Justice for Charly and Tippy

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Image

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois

Image

Contested Vigo County Races

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

Image

EMS industry lobbies for changes to House Bill 1372

Image

"You can learn from a tragedy and I think that is wonderful..." students learn from Luecking's murde

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax