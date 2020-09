CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, we told you two Wabash Valley donut shops were in the running for the best in Indiana.

Now, you can vote for the 'Best Unique Sleep' in the state, and a Wabash Valley castle made the list.

Yes, a castle. The Clayshire Castle in Clay County is in the running for the best place to catch some z's.

It's part of Visit Indiana's '2020 Best of Indiana People's Choice Campaign.'

If you want to give them your vote, you can do it right here.