Vigo County councilman hopes his data can help county leaders make a decision on a new jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new jail location has been a major topic of conversation for the county.

Currently, there are three potential locations for the jail.

Chris Switzer is both a Vigo County councilman and auto-repair shop owner.

He reached out to News 10 after he conducted a study on the transportation costs for those jail locations.

Switzer said the study breaks down the cost for purchasing vehicles, maintenance, and fuel and it's a projected total for five years.

According to the study, the total finance cost would be more than $150,000, fuel cost would be more than $33,000 and maintenance would be around $3,000.

"I just wanted to come up with some type of plan to make people that are involved in this process...the decision-making process I want them to know what this could potentially cost as a councilman, but I wanted them to be able to trust me as an auto repair owner that somebody that does this every day," said Switzer.

He told us transportation should be a top factor in deciding where the new jail will go and based on his study... he believes the best choice is to keep the jail where it is.

"I think transportation cost has always been a factor but I don't think we've put it in the forefront as we should've I mean, over a 20-year span you could be talking about millions of dollar just on fuel and maintenance and employees," said Switzer.

He conducted the study to allow the public to know what could happen if the jail location changes.

"Most of the general public feels like there is a lack of transparency so that is the reason why I did this study to be sure that they know how much transportation could potentially cost," said Switzer.

A judge should have more details on the new location sometime next week.