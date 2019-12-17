Clear
A Twitter cyberattack on the Epilepsy Foundation posted strobing images that could trigger seizures

Attackers sent videos of flashing and strobing lights to people on Twitter last month as part of a cyberattack that deliberately targeted people with epilepsy.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The attacks used the Twitter account of the Epilepsy Foundation to post these triggering light flashes through the Foundation's handle and hashtags, the organization said Monday.

The Foundation identified at least 30 different accounts participating in the calculated action, Allison Nichol, the Epilepsy Foundation's director of legal advocacy told CNN. The Foundation was not able to say how many people were affected by the attacks.

The Foundation said it has filed criminal complaints with law enforcement and will cooperate with them to ensure the attackers "are held fully accountable."

People with photosensitive epilepsy are sensitive to flashing lights or particular visual patterns that may trigger seizures, the Epilepsy Foundation says.

The actions were carried out during National Epilepsy Awareness Month in November, the Foundation said in a statement, which is when the greatest number of people with epilepsy would be following the account.

"While the population of those with photosensitive epilepsy is small, the impact can be quite serious. Many are not even aware they have photosensitivity until they have a seizure," Jacqueline French, chief medical and innovation officer of the Epilepsy Foundation said in a statement.

Nichol finds the events especially sinister because the attackers used Twitter, which she says is equivalent to a huge public gathering place.

"These attacks are no different than a person carrying a strobe light into a convention of people with epilepsy and seizures, with the intention of inducing seizures and thereby causing significant harm to the participants, she said. "The fact that these attacks came during National Epilepsy Awareness Month only highlights their reprehensible nature.

A similar attack in 2016
In 2016, a Maryland man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deliberately tweeting a strobing GIF to a journalist with epilepsy.

The man sent the tweet to journalist Kurt Eichenwald, with the message: "You deserve a seizure for your post," according to a federal criminal complaint.

Eichenwald said the flashing message immediately triggered a seizure.

After the initial attack, the journalist reported receiving many more similar messages.

"More than 40 ppl sent strobes once they found out they could trigger seizures," Eichenwald tweeted. "Details of their cases are with the FBI. Stop sending them."

After hearing the Epilepsy Foundation's announcement on Monday, Eichenwald tweeted, "When will these idiots figure out we won't let them try to kill or hurt us anymore?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

