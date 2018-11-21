A Thanksgiving Day tradition and memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This time of year is all about traditions.

That's no different for St. Patrick's church. Every year they serve Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the Wabash Valley.

They start the tradition the night before Thanksgiving preparing for hours for the big day.

They had a steady flow of people in and out of St. Patricks door Wednesday night, but it wasn't because of mass.

Volunteers were prepping for the big Thanksgiving meal. They say they serve about 850 people.

People donated turkeys, pies and other Thanksgiving dishes. While others decorated the dining room. Making sure Thanksgiving day is special for everyone.

"Anyone in the community that needs a place to have a hot meal or just anybody who wants to come and join the community," Whitney Newport said."

The event is put on by the Newport family in memory of Ruth Newport. Whitney is Ruth's daughter-in-law.

The Thanksgiving dinner is something that generation after generation has been a part of.

"She took this task on several years ago and her family has continued the tradition," Whitney said.

A tradition that they plan to keep going for as long as they can.

"It's a great way to spend every Thanksgiving," she said. "Serving the community is something I think really shows you how lucky you are and you're grateful for everything that you have."

They start serving the meal Thanksgiving morning at 11:00 until 2:00.

The Newports say it's open to anyone who wants to enjoy a good homecooked meal.