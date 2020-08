TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A woman is in jail after a stabbing this Sunday morning.

According to city police, Jasmine Jones stabbed another female in the chest in a fight over an ex-boyfriend.

It happened in the 2400th block of Wabash Avenue around 10am.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jones was arrested after a short police chase.

She is facing several charges including aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.