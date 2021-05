TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12-Points neighborhood will see some major improvements.

The revitalization group had 45 days to raise $50,000. Then, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority would match it.

On Wednesday, they completed that goal.

Mark Baker with the 12 Points Revitalization group told us they want to continue to raise money.

With the help of the community, the group raised $50,000 in just 26 days.