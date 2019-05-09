VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her child argues that her sentence is inappropriate.
In September, Tiffany Daugherty was sentenced to 21-years.
The court ordered Daugherty to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections and six years on probation.
According to court documents filed on Thursday, Daugherty says her sentence is inappropriate and should be reduced.
The Indiana Court of Appeals said Daugherty has failed to persuade them, on top of the disturbing nature of the offenses.
She has a chance to appeal her sentence after serving 10 years in prison.
LINK | 'YOU WERE HER WORLD...' FINAL SENTENCING FOR TIFFANY DAUGHERTY
Adilynn Moseman died in January of 2016.
An autopsy showed the five-year-old weighed just 16 pounds when she died.
Related Content
- A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her five-year-old daughter says her sentence is 'inappropriate' and should be reduced
- One of four arrested in connection to starvation case sentenced
- Parke County deputies make arrest in dog starvation death investigation
- Indiana parents charged in suspected starvation death of 2-month-old
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Terre Haute man sentenced for burglary
- Terre Haute woman sentenced for shooting
- Terre Haute arsonist sentenced for 2018 fire
- Mother-Daughter team opens Terre Haute day spa
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years