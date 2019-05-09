A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her five-year-old daughter says her sentence is 'inappropriate' and should be reduced

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her child argues that her sentence is inappropriate.

In September, Tiffany Daugherty was sentenced to 21-years.

The court ordered Daugherty to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections and six years on probation.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, Daugherty says her sentence is inappropriate and should be reduced.

The Indiana Court of Appeals said Daugherty has failed to persuade them, on top of the disturbing nature of the offenses.

She has a chance to appeal her sentence after serving 10 years in prison.

Adilynn Moseman died in January of 2016.

An autopsy showed the five-year-old weighed just 16 pounds when she died.