A Terre Haute man who beat a retired veteran returns to court for sentencing changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute man who was facing attempted murder charges will return to court Friday morning.

Just last week Jon Marshall requested a change of plea and now he's awaiting a judge's decision to accept the terms of it.

During the previous hearing, Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Under the agreement, authorities dismissed several charges one being a charge of attempted murder.

The agreement sets a maximum sentence cap of 30 years.

After voicing his guilty plea, he read a letter apologizing to the disabled Vietnam veteran that he robbed and beat.

Marshalls charges tie back to last July that's when police say Marshall robbed his stepfather.

Police say he and Dereck Worthington taped the victim to a chair and cut his oxygen tank line.

These actions left the victim not only injured physically but also mentally because he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after his time at war.

Due to the nature of this case, the presiding judge could not finalize a sentence at the time.

His argued sentence is to be decided at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

News 10 will be at that hearing and bring updates as they become available to us.