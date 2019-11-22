A Terre Haute college student is part of an IU group that gives Riley kids the royal treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college student is doing more than just academics.
She's spending part of her time making sick children smile.
Kassidy Bunting is a freshman at Indiana University and a 2019 grad of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
Kassidy is part of a group at IU called Royal Encounters.
They are college students who take time each month to dress up as princesses and superheroes to visit Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
"Riley's always had a place in my heart to begin with because my sister was a Riley kid and plus I grew up with Disney. Those things together...they were just always really close to me and my family," Kassidy told us.
She said the men and women who take part enjoy playing with the Riley kids, talking with them, and making them smile.
