TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute business celebrated a special milestone today.
Tyler's Hair Shop in Terre Haute marked its 20th anniversary on Thursday.
In honor of the occasion...business leaders came out for a special ribbon cutting.
Owners also offered a special deal for people who came in.
They say it's all about appreciating what the community has done for the business.
Related Content
- A Terre Haute business celebrates its 20-year anniversary
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
- Terre Haute business celebrates 60 years
- Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed through June
Scroll for more content...