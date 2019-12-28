Clear

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to visit Terre Haute in a blast from the past

Michaelangelo will be hosting a meet and greet at Shewey's in Terre Haute. It's happening on New Year's Eve.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a blast from the past.

Nationwide, the "I Love the 90's Tour" is happening.

It features iconic entertainers like Vanilla Ice, Salt and Peppa and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Right here in the Wabash Valley, you have the chance to see Michaelangelo.

The teenage mutant ninja turtle will be hosting a meet and greet at Shewey's in Terre Haute.

Shewey's owners said they're looking forward to providing this opportunity to the community.

"They're an iconic group. They're totally positive images for kids, but also for adults. They're fun and exciting. Shewey's is just part of that. We're creative. It's just a way to definitely show your creative side," said Kimberlee Shewey.

The meet and greet will be happening on New Year's Eve.

That's from 3 to 5 p.m. at Shewey's in the Haute City Center, formerly known as Honey Creek Mall.

