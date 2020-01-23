A Sullivan County school corporation just hired a police chief for its new police department

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Southwest School Corporation in Sullivan County has named a police chief for its brand new police department.

Jim Dotson is a certified school resource officer.

He recently retired from the Indiana State Police after 25-years of service.

The school corporation says it will work with Chief Dotson int he coming months to create a fully functioning police department.

A grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will help cover the cost.

We plan to talk with Chief Dotson in the coming days about the plan.