A Sober New Year's Eve

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As 2020 approaches, many people celebrate the last moments of 2019. However, this isn't a fun and easy time for everyone. That's where the Truman House comes in. It's a place where male addicts and alcoholics can have a safe and positive environment.

Tyson Cargal is the director of the Truman House in Terre Haute. His goal is to have an open door to those who are tempted during this time of year. The Truman House's mission is to provide a safe environment for males struggling and help them put their life back together just as he once needed.

LINK | LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TRUMAN HOUSE

"When I started out, I was homeless and I didn't have anywhere to go," Cargal said, "It was places like this where I went to hang out during the day to get the positive motivation to move forward with my life."

Positivity--that's what Cargal and those involved with the Truman House want to provide. This New Year's Eve, they will have pizzas delivered and spend time with what he calls their family. This is something he and assistant manager John Ferrier see as important this time of year.

"Normally, there are a lot of recovery events going on during New Year's, however, I don't believe there are many this year," Cargal said.

"We want to see people do better," Ferrier agreed, "This is a big epidemic going on out here and we're here to save lives and help others today."

With three locations in Terre Haute, the Truman House aims to provide resources to those in need. They have an open-door policy and will offer coffee, a place to feel comfortable, and most importantly, somewhere to just talk.