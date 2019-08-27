A Puzzle Half Finished: Family talks about raising their son with Autism during book signing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family hopes to give you a glimpse into the life of raising a child with Autism.

We introduced you to the Crabb Family earlier this month.

They wrote a book about raising their son, who has Autism.

On Tuesday, they held a book signing.

The book is called 'A Puzzle Half Finished.'

The Crabb family walks the reader through the lessons they've learned with their son, Eli.

They hope their story can help people dealing with something unexpected that changes their lives.

Eli's mother shared one of her biggest takeaways.

"Enjoy the moment. Just be present in the present, so when the future starts to be hazy, you don't really know what to expect. You learn to instead take your time and appreciate the moment that you're in," Kristin Crabb said.

The Crabb family said it is normal to be confused and sad when your life plan changes.

They hope you'll find comfort in knowing it's okay when this happens.

To learn more about their book, click here.