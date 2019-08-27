Clear

A Puzzle Half Finished: Family talks about raising their son with Autism during book signing

A local family hopes to give you a glimpse into the life of raising a child with Autism.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family hopes to give you a glimpse into the life of raising a child with Autism.

We introduced you to the Crabb Family earlier this month.

They wrote a book about raising their son, who has Autism.

On Tuesday, they held a book signing.

The book is called 'A Puzzle Half Finished.'

The Crabb family walks the reader through the lessons they've learned with their son, Eli.

They hope their story can help people dealing with something unexpected that changes their lives.

Eli's mother shared one of her biggest takeaways.

"Enjoy the moment. Just be present in the present, so when the future starts to be hazy, you don't really know what to expect. You learn to instead take your time and appreciate the moment that you're in," Kristin Crabb said.

The Crabb family said it is normal to be confused and sad when your life plan changes.

They hope you'll find comfort in knowing it's okay when this happens.

To learn more about their book, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down