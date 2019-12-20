'A Proud Sycamore' Miss Indiana represents Indiana State University during Miss America Pageant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are a lot of proud Sycamores as Indiana State University received some national attention thanks to Miss Indiana Tierra Taylor.

On Thursday night, she competed in the Miss America Pageant with 50 other contestants.

The pageant was held in Connecticut. Taylor introduced herself as a proud Indiana State Sycamore. She's a senior at ISU.

Taylor will continue to represent the Hoosier state as Miss Indiana until she gives up her crown next summer.