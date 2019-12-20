Clear

'A Proud Sycamore' Miss Indiana represents Indiana State University during Miss America Pageant

There are a lot of proud Sycamores as Indiana State University received some national attention thanks to Miss Indiana Tierra Taylor.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are a lot of proud Sycamores as Indiana State University received some national attention thanks to Miss Indiana Tierra Taylor.

On Thursday night, she competed in the Miss America Pageant with 50 other contestants.

The pageant was held in Connecticut. Taylor introduced herself as a proud Indiana State Sycamore. She's a senior at ISU.

Taylor will continue to represent the Hoosier state as Miss Indiana until she gives up her crown next summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Video: Going above and beyond

Image

The Work of an Airman

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts business that is set to expand to Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honors its volunteer of the year

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosts its holiday open house

Image

Friday Early Forecst

Image

'A Proud Sycamore' Miss Indiana represents Indiana State University during Miss America Pageant

Image

Terre Haute South student creates award-winning app

Image

Salvation Army receives big donation from local business

Image

Police will be cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax