TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are a lot of proud Sycamores as Indiana State University received some national attention thanks to Miss Indiana Tierra Taylor.
On Thursday night, she competed in the Miss America Pageant with 50 other contestants.
The pageant was held in Connecticut. Taylor introduced herself as a proud Indiana State Sycamore. She's a senior at ISU.
Taylor will continue to represent the Hoosier state as Miss Indiana until she gives up her crown next summer.
Related Content
- 'A Proud Sycamore' Miss Indiana represents Indiana State University during Miss America Pageant
- Indiana State University senior finishes preliminary competition for Miss America pageant
- Miss ISU crowned Miss Indiana
- Missing journalist a graduate of Indiana State University
- Winners crowned in Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant
- Missing Indiana woman found dead
- Indiana State University projects attract 1,200 jobs
- Indiana State University receives $64 million project
- Indiana State University hosts student job fair
- Indiana State University helping displaced students
Scroll for more content...