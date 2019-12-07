Clear

Local family spreading Christmas joy and cheer with a light show

A local family has teamed up with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project to spread Christmas joy. They're doing so with a light and music show.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probably never seen a light show like it.

Chris and Ashly Pickell have turned an old family tradition into a holiday attraction.

"Growing up our thing was every year we would try to go and see different Christmas lights and back then people didn't do things like this," said Chris. 

Three years and more than 3,000 lights later the Pickell's are putting on their annual Christmas light and music show.

But where's the music coming from?

Chris showed us how it all works from inside a car.

"Folks can just pull up and tune their radio in their car to 90.1 and they can sit in their car in the warmth and be able to watch the show," said Chris. 

The couple is spreading joy with more than just lights and sounds.

They've teamed up with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project for the second year.

Instead of a price of admission, they're asking for your help to make someone's Christmas.

Things like unopened toys or canned food.

"Children only believe for so long and you don't want that joy of Christmas to be gone.it brings more joy to my heart than knowing that at Christmas time these families have something they can do together," said Ashly. 

It takes the couple anywhere from two weeks to a month to set up.

Believe it or not, they plan to have more lights next year.

Chris said he looks forward to seeing many come spend some of their holiday time here.

"It's a chance for us to give back to the community that's what Christmas is all about. It's something different it's something special," said Chris. 

Everything donated will be given to local charities before Christmas.

You can still see the light show before it ends on new years day.

